PSNI confirm they offered ‘no assistance’ with removal of bonfire material in north Belfast after claims ‘masked men’ had been ‘protected’ by police

The PSNI has confirmed they did not offer “assistance or support” after bonfire material in north Belfast was removed.

The bonfire was being built in the Fairhill Walk area of the city.

In a social media post, the Fairhill Community Bonfire suggested “masked men” had been “protected by the PSNI” in removing the “kids bonfire” during the early hours of the morning.

“Two kids collected for that by hand pushing a trolley to Duncrue and up that lane,” they wrote.

“You don't understand what devastation you have caused them after all that effort, it was no bigger than the fence down there.”

The PSNI confirmed plans were in place by the Education Authority to remove the material from the site owned by the organisation.

However, police said they gave no help to the contractors in carrying out the work.

“Police were aware of plans by the Education Authority to remove bonfire material from their premises but no specific assistance or support was sought from the Police Service,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“Officers on patrol did stop and speak with the contractors for a time as part of their routine duties.”

The Education Authority has been approached for comment.