PSNI confirms ‘precautionary checks’ took place on Belfast to Dublin trains after information received about potential ‘device’

Disruption was caused to trains between Belfast and Dublin on Wednesday afternoon after the PSNI received information about a “device of some description” that may have been left on a train.

The information promoted PSNI officers, alongside Gardai, to carry out what they described as “precautionary security checks on trains travelling between Belfast and Dublin”.

The PSNI confirmed nothing untoward has been found and said “the public safety operation has now ended”

A spokesperson added: “We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to passengers however we will never ignore anything that would put members of the public at risk.

“Police would ask anyone who sees anything suspicious to contact them on 101.

"A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or through Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

Sinn Fein’s Cathal Boylan condemned the security alert.

“Trains serving Belfast and Dublin have experienced disruption today due to a security alert,” he said.

“This has caused huge disruption for workers and people travelling on the train.

"I would urge anyone with any information on this incident to bring it forward to the PSNI.”

A Gardai spokesperson added: “As a result of information from and in conjunction with the Police Service of Northern Ireland, An Garda Siochana carried out a number of precautionary security checks on trains travelling between Belfast and Dublin.

"All checks have now been completed with negative results.”

The security alert had disrupted trains running on the line with Irish Rail tweeting earlier: “13:20 Connolly - Belfast has departed Dundalk approximately 100 minutes delayed.”

They said the 14:05 Belfast to Connolly service was operating approximately 45 minutes delayed, with the 15:20 Connolly to Belfast service starting from Drogheda and expected to operate approximately 40 minutes delayed.

A spokesperson from Irish Rail said services are likely to be impacted by knock-on delays. They also confirmed the PSNI had initially made contact with the Gardai about the alert.