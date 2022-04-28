PSNI confirms sudden death in Downpatrick was 12-year-old boy

The PSNI has said enquiries are ongoing after the sudden death of a 12-year-old boy in Downpatrick on Wednesday afternoon.

It was reported on Wednesday that emergency services were attending the scene at Kennedy Square in the town where a young person had died.

On Thursday, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing in relation to the sudden death of a 12-year-old boy in the Downpatrick area on Wednesday, 27th April.

“There are no further details at this time.”

Tributes were paid to the boy following news of his passing, with SDLP South Down candidate Colin McGrath sending his condolences to the boy’s family, adding the “whole community is in shock”.

"My heart goes out to the family and friends following this tragic incident. Losing a loved one is always a terribly painful experience and I can’t imagine what they are going through at this difficult time,” he said.

“I would ask that people respect this family’s privacy as they come to terms with their unimaginable loss. I’m sure the local community in Downpatrick will come together, rally around them and provide support in the weeks and months ahead.”

Both the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance attended the incident after their emergency helicopter landed in a local church.

The ambulance service said their crews attended a medical incident at a private address.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said: “We received a 999 call following a medical incident at a private address.

"NIAS attended in the Downpatrick area and sent an air ambulance, three emergency crews and two ambulance officers to the scene."