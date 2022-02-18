PSNI confirms ‘sudden death’ on Belfast to Lisburn train line

Emergency services are at the scene.

The PSNI has confirmed the 'sudden death' of a person after a 'tragic incident' at a Belfast train station on Friday morning.

A railway line between Great Victoria Street and Lisburn had been closed as a result, but has since been reopened.

A police spokesperson said: "Police attended a sudden death at the Adelaide Halt area of Belfast this morning (Friday 18th February). At this stage, the death is not being treated as suspicious."

They said earlier: "Police are at the scene of an incident at Adelaide Halt in Belfast. The train line has been closed and is expected to remain closed for some time. There are no further details at present."

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) received a 999 call at 7.18am on Friday following reports of an incident at the Adelaide Halt in Belfast

NIAS despatched one emergency crew and one officer to the incident.

A spokesperson said ‘no one was taken from scene’.

NI Railways also tweeted: “Due to a tragic incident at Adelaide Halt, the train line between Great Victoria Street and Lisburn is closed. ❗”

Adelaide railway station is located in the townland of Malone Lower in south Belfast.

It is located just off the Lisburn Road and close to many Queen's University students' houses.

The train line has since been reopened.