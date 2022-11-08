PSNI contacted by loved ones of those who died after being moved from Co Tyrone nursing home after its closure

The PSNI has been contacted over the high number of residents who died shortly after they were transferred from a Co Tyrone care home which closed.

Relatives of residents have reported their concerns at the increased mortality rate suffered by patients after they were moved from Valley Nursing Home in Clogher.

Gerry Cullen, whose brother Donal was a patient at Valley Nursing Home for five years and has subsequently since passed away, said "all the facts of what happened regarding the home need to be on the table".

"Whatever issues that have been raised by the families, mine included, need to be investigated, and if the PSNI can help shed light on what went on, that can only be a good thing," he told the Belfast Telegraph.

The PSNI has not yet opened an investigation, but officers are considering the report which was recently received.

The disclosure came at a meeting of Fermanagh and Omagh Council as members discussed a response from Health Minister Robin Swann to a motion calling for a public inquiry and rejecting the content of a Lessons Learned Review report.

The content of the complaints set out serious issues involving multiple public authorities amid efforts to access critical information.

Valley Nursing Home was branded the worst care home in Northern Ireland.

It was forced to close in January 2021 with 53 residents transferred to other facilities. At that time some residents and families said they didn’t want the closure to go ahead.

A meeting of Fermanagh and Omagh council this week heard that 20 residents had died a short time after its closure — three times the home’s mortality rate in the previous 18 months.

Brought by councillors Donal O’Cofaigh and Josephine Deehan, the motion deemed the report “inadequate, self-serving and failing to address the critical matter of residents’ deaths in the immediate aftermath of transfer, despite being of major concern to relatives and the principal reasoning for seeking the review”.

The motion also noted “the refusal of the Department of Health to provide the terms of reference for the review” and condemned the failure of all relevant authorities to address specific issues.

In light of these repeated refusals “which relatives are fully entitled to be furnished with and would cost absolutely nothing”, the council gave unqualified support for an independent public inquiry to extract answers from the government authorities involved “to obtain truth, accountability and, where necessary, justice”.

In a brief reply, Mr Swann remained satisfied with the assurances of health trusts, adding: “There is no record that any resident passed away as a direct consequence of this process.”

The response led Mr O’Cofaigh, a Cross-Community Labour Alternative councillor, to express “dissatisfaction, as it takes us no further forward”.

He continued: “When everything is boiled away, this was a nursing home with 53 residents. Within a short period of [its] closure, 20 of those residents had died, many of whom were residents of this council area.

“That’s three times the mortality rate in the home for the 18 months preceding the decision to close.

“All we have had are assertions of satisfaction without any evidential assessment, and no coroner’s investigation. That is not in any way acceptable.”

He added: “I have been informed by family members that this has now been brought to the attention of police, and at this stage the council cannot really say much more as this may become an investigation.”

Independent councillor Ms Deehan was also disappointed by Mr Swann’s response, which she said “indicates he’s satisfied by assurances that every necessary step was taken around the transition process”.

She continued: “But it doesn’t explain the excessive deaths in what was a very vulnerable population. The response is inadequate and doesn’t reassure me in the least.

“Relatives whose loved ones died have contacted me, puzzled, shocked, horrified and demanding answers.

“It’s sad relatives have to go to police to find the answers they are entitled to.”

She was, however, pleased the minister has assured lessons have been learned and relatives can continue to engage with the Health Trusts, which she said “is something positive, but I feel as a council we owe it to our elderly residents and their families to ensure every protection and every consideration is given”.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said they have recently received a report and have requested further information.

A Department of Health spokesperson said: "Closure of a care home is always a last resort. However, when the regulator reaches a decision to deregister a care home provider, it does so to protect the safety and well-being of residents.

"The reasons for closure of the Valley Nursing Home have been clearly set out in RQIA’s reports. The Department has received assurances from the Trusts involved that every necessary step was taken during the transition process and thereafter to ensure the residents were settled within their new homes. There is also no record that any resident passed away as a direct consequence of this process.

“The review carried out was to ensure lessons learned from the closure of this home are taken on board in planning for similar situations in the future. Each Trust remains completely open to discussing directly with individual families any concerns they may have in relation to the care provided to their relatives either in the past or in their new homes.”