PSNI 'could have prevented Jim Donegan murder'

Force failed to warn victim of threat, court told

Police failed to warn a man murdered outside a west Belfast school about a threat linked to dissident republicans, the High Court was told on Thursday.

Jim Donegan's family believe he would still be alive if the information had been passed on before he was gunned down in December 2018.

The Police Ombudsman is investigating how the potential threat against him was handled. The victim's son is taking action against the PSNI over the route taken to notify the watchdog.

Mr Donegan (43) was shot dead in his car at the gates of St Mary's Christian Brothers School on the Glen Road.

His family subsequently discovered the PSNI was aware of a specific threat linked to him, their barrister said.

The information was that "dissident republicans intended to target an individual who regularly collected his child from school on the Glen Road".

Fiona Doherty QC told the court: "The issue at the heart of this case is the fact he (Mr Donegan was never informed of this."

The alleged failure was said to relate to how information was entered on police systems.

Despite the ongoing Ombudsman probe, Cris Donegan is seeking a judicial review of the internal PSNI process.

He contends that there was an obligation for the referral to be made by one of two other legislative routes: where it appears that the conduct of an officer may have resulted in someone's death, or where an officer's behaviour could justify disciplinary proceedings.

In an affidavit, the victim's son expressed shock at finding out information was not passed on.

"I believe if this information had been provided to my father, then he would still be alive today," he said.

"Any previous threats relayed to my father from the PSNI were of a generic nature. This threat was far more detailed."

The family was also informed by police that the gunman was seen at the scene of the murder the previous Thursday, the court heard. "If the threat had been relayed at the appropriate time, my father could have changed his routine and taken further appropriate actions to minimise the threat," Mr Donegan added.

Claiming an error of law in how the Ombudsman came to be notified, Ms Doherty suggested it could have meant no independent investigation took place.

"Is this court seriously being asked to accept there is absolutely no chance that a member of the police force involved in this debacle may have behaved in a manner which would justify disciplinary proceedings?" she asked. "That's just not a tenable argument."

Tony McGleenan QC, for the PSNI, countered that the challenge was academic.

He stressed how the police investigation into the murder and the watchdog inquiry into the alleged failure to pass on information were both continuing.

"This case is about a simple question of whether the PSNI should have used a different method of alerting the Ombudsman," Mr McGleenan told the court.

Counsel pointed out that within two days of discovering the suspected failure, a senior officer made a notification.

Disputing the grounds of challenge, Mr McGleenan argued that the circumstances surrounding the murder were clear.

"The death of Mr Donegan was caused by a criminal element who conducted a most brutal assassination," he said.

"It is acknowledged that there was a failing in police systems in terms of the communication of a threat.

"That was identified and it was alerted to the Ombudsman, but it cannot be said to have resulted in the death."

Mr Justice Humphreys told the court that he hoped to give his decision in the case later this month.