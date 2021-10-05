PSNI currently investigating 13 sexual and domestic violence cases involving serving officers

The PSNI is currently investigating six cases of a sexual nature and seven domestic violence cases involving serving police officers, according to a senior officer.

It comes as this newspaper revealed that 39 PSNI officers have been subject to an internal investigation over allegations of sexual misconduct in the last five years.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster’s Talkback programme, Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton revealed that since the Freedom of Information request revealed the figures, a third officer has been dismissed from his role, convicted in court and sentenced to prison for misconduct in public office, where he “abused his position for sexual gain”.

"We have an officer in prison for two years who was sentenced this summer we have also an officer who was sentenced to prison for possession of indecent images,” he told the programme.

Among the 39 officers investigated, the type of sexual misconduct reported included voyeurism and making indecent images of children, possession of child pornography, rape, possession of extreme pornography, purchasing sexual services, sexual assault and accessing pornography on police systems.

When asked if the 39 allegations over five years seemed “high” considering the size of the PSNI as a police force, DCC Hamilton said it is “broadly similar” to other forces.

“I think one allegation is too high. I don’t want to try and sort of calibrate this,” he said.

“It is broadly similar [comparison to other comparably size forces] it rises up and down for the size of our force.

"We have six cases of a sexual nature and about seven domestic violence cases ongoing at the moment as well.

“Some of the cases overlap between domestic abuse and sexual offences as well.

“I don’t think it is disproportionately high, but I don’t accept that any of it should be happening at all. I wouldn’t want anyone who is listening to this show... to think there is any degree of acceptance from my office or from the broad family of the police service that even one of these offences is acceptable.”

Responding the former Justice Minister and independent MLA Claire Sugden said there needs to be a “conversation” within society and organisations about sexual behaviour.

"Whilst Mark [Hamilton] would say the figures in Northern Ireland are not necessarily disproportionate to figures across the United Kingdom, it is happening and we are seeing women dying because it is happening,” she said.

"I think that is where we need to start. We need to have a conversation generally within society and within organisations about sexual behaviour about sexual misconduct and about sexual assault.”