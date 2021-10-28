PSNI currently investigating 17 incidents of suspected drink spiking reported in October

The PSNI have issued a safety warning about drink spiking as nightclubs are set to reopen on Sunday (PA).

The PSNI is currently investigating 17 incidents of suspected drink spiking which have been reported this month, the force has revealed.

It comes as police issue a warning over drink spiking as nightclubs in Northern Ireland are due to reopen on Sunday.

In anticipation of a busy social calendar over Halloween weekend, police will be increasing nightlife patrols and relaunching the #NoGreyZone campaign to address recent reports of drink spiking.

It comes as the PSNI has received 34 reports of suspected drink spiking this month alone.

Half of these cases remain open and investigations are ongoing, while the rest have been classified as “not probable spiking”.

To date there have been no reports made of ‘needle spiking’ in Northern Ireland.

Police say that when questioning perpetrators of sexual assault they are often told about ‘blurred lines of consent,’ especially when alcohol is involved.

The #NoGreyZone media campaign aims to dispel myths around consent in relation to alcohol consumption, with the stark message that sex without consent is rape or sexual assault and there is no defence.

Detective Superintendent Gary McDonald from the Public Protection Branch said: “A person can only consent to have sex if they agree by choice and they have the freedom and capacity to do so. If someone is too drunk to know what they are doing, they can’t give consent. If they haven’t consented and you engage in any sexual activity with them - it’s rape or sexual assault and we will take all reports incredibly seriously. You will face the consequences.”

On the reports of suspected drink spiking in October, Superintendent Arnie O’Neill from the Crime Prevention & Early Intervention Team has said: “We take reports of this nature incredibly seriously and officers are currently investigating. Those who are found to have carried out such a premeditated, dangerous act could face a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

“We will be working closely with bars and clubs to make them as safe as possible. CCTV is in operation in many venues and high streets and is one of our lines of enquiries. We want to make sure that potential perpetrators know that we will be monitoring CCTV and will be robustly investigating confirmed drink spiking incidents.”

The public awareness campaign will be shared across police social media channels from today.

Information has also been published today on the symptoms of drink spiking to watch out for as well as tips on how to help someone who may have been spiked which is available at www.drugsandalcoholni.info

Anyone who believes they may have been the victim of drink spiking has been urged to seek medical advice and report it to police by contacting 101 or 999 in an emergency.