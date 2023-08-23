PSNI data breach investigation should not distract from resourcing issues, says DUP

Policing Board member Trevor Clarke said additional resources may be needed.

An investigation into a series of PSNI data breaches should not be allowed to distract the force from dealing with the resourcing issues facing front-line policing, a DUP MLA has said.

Details of more than 10,000 officers and police staff were mistakenly released to the public as part of a response to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request earlier this month.

Yesterday, the PSNI announced City of London Police Assistant Commissioner Peter O’Doherty would be leading an independent review into the details of the data breach.

Policing Board member and DUP MLA for South Antrim, Trevor Clarke, has warned any investigation should not be allowed to distract from the pressing issues facing front-line policing in Northern Ireland.

"The PSNI must be held accountable for this almost catastrophic failure of its internal processes,” he said.

"The commissioning of this independent review is a first step toward securing the answers that police officers, staff and the wider public are crying out for.

"It is crucial that investigators gain full access to all relevant staff, systems and records in order to complete a through and credible investigation.

"Whilst the review will have no remit to investigate individuals, there will need to be clear processes in place to allow information indicating potential misconduct to be passed to the relevant authorities.

"We know that one officer is already subject to misconduct proceedings in relation to a separate data breach in a far less controlled environment.

"The public will rightly demand that the same standard is applied to the more systematic breach if the evidence leads in that direction.

"Establishing the facts is of course just one piece of the jigsaw and the PSNI must urgently come to terms with the day to day impact on frontline policing and local communities.

"The allocation of resources to managing the risk to individual officers and staff will inevitably have negative implications for PSNI response and visibility in many areas.

"There is also the question of how operations will be affected in policing areas that might be considered ‘soft targets’ by dissident republicans, including stop and search.

"It is vital that the Chief Constable and his team provide a comprehensive plan for meeting this demand and minimising the fallout on crime outcomes or contact with the public.

“Where additional resources are needed, I would urge the PSNI to present that case to the NIO as soon as possible."

It comes as almost 300 PSNI officers have been temporarily promoted to plug gaps in the organisation as it deals with significant resourcing issues.

The temporary promotions, ranging from sergeants to superintendents, come as officer numbers are falling drastically.

Figures obtained via a Freedom of Information request show that, as of May 19, 227 of the PSNI’s 1,048 sergeants held this rank after being temporarily promoted.

Some 38 inspectors and 14 chief inspectors had also been elevated to these ranks through temporary promotion, as well as eight superintendents.

Last month Chief Constable Simon Byrne said the organisation is likely to see officer numbers fall below 6,000 by April 2025, a far cry from the commitment in the 2020 New Decade, New Approach deal to increase officer numbers to 7,500.