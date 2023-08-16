PSNI data breach: Man arrested in Co Armagh

A man has been arrested in connection with last week’s PSNI data breach.

Detectives carried out a search in Lurgan today (Wednesday, August 16) and made an arrest.

A 39 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of collection of information likely to be useful to terrorists and is being questioned by detectives at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

The PSNI is facing a deepening crisis after a vast bank of ultra-sensitive data relating to its 9,300 officers and staff was accidentally published on a website.

The data breach, released via the PSNI in a Freedom of Information (FoI) response, mistakenly published the names, ranks, locations and other personal data of every serving police officer and civilian employees.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Hill said: “We are working tirelessly to address the risk posed to officers and staff. Today’s search operation, and subsequent arrest, is just one piece of a large-scale operation.

“We will continue in our efforts to disrupt criminal activity associated with this freedom of information data breach and to keep communities, and our officers and staff who serve them, safe.”