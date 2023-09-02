PSNI Data Breach: Two men arrested under the Terrorism Act following search in Portadown

Two men have been arrested under the Terrorism Act in connection to an investigation into criminality linked to the PSNI data breach.

The men, aged 21 and 22 were arrested on Saturday following a search in the Portadown area.

They have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector Avine Kelly said: “We continue to work toward establishing those who possess information relating to last week’s data breach, and will take action to ensure that any criminality identified is dealt with robustly to keep communities, and our officers and staff who serve them, safe.”

The data breach released via the PSNI in a Freedom of Information (FoI) response, mistakenly published the names, ranks, locations and other personal data of every serving police officer and civilian employees.