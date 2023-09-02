PSNI data breach: Two men released following arrest in Portadown

Two men arrested in connection with suspected criminality linked to the PSNI data breach have been released.

The men, aged 21 and 22 were arrested on Saturday following a search in the Portadown area.

They were taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning under the Terrorism Act.

However, overnight the PSNI provided an update, saying the men had been released.

They said: “Two men aged 21 and 22, arrested under the Terrorism Act on Saturday September 2, as part of detectives investigation, linked to the freedom of information data breach on August 8, have been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.”

The data breach saw the names, ranks, locations and other personal data of every serving police officer and civilian PSNI employee mistakenly released in response to a Freedom of Information request.

Earlier, Detective Chief Inspector Avine Kelly said investigations linked to the data breach were ongoing.

“We continue to work toward establishing those who possess information relating to the data breach, and will take action to ensure that any criminality identified is dealt with robustly to keep communities, and our officers and staff who serve them, safe.”