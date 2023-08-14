PSNI data breach: UK government providing specialist support, says NI Secretary

The update comes after Chief Constable Simon Byrne confirmed that the PSNI is now “confident” that information on police officers and staff “is in the hands of dissident republicans”.

NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has said the UK government is providing specialist support to the PSNI as it deals with the data breach crisis.

He said: "The UK Government remains committed to providing specialist support and expertise, and I know that PSNI and security partners will continue to take proportionate action to protect officers and staff and their families.

He added that he will be keeping in close contact with Chief Constable Simon Byrne and his team.

The statement comes after Chief Constable Byrne confirmed that the PSNI is now “confident” that information on police officers and staff mistakenly released in a major data breach “is in the hands of dissident republicans”.

"They will use this list to generate fear and uncertainty, as well as intimidating or targeting officers and staff," he said.

He added that PSNI staff were working diligently to mitigate the threat.

Despite the threat, Mr Byrne added that officers were turning up for work as normal.

Mr Byrne also praised officers for their resilience in the face of the leak.

He said: "I’d like to pay tribute to our people who have demonstrated tremendous resilience since news of this breach broke last week.

“Weekend events have shown their determination to stick to our values and continue to serve the public with commitment and professionalism.”

He added that the force was being supported by a variety of specialists from across the policing system in response to the leak.

“We have measures in place to reassure and advise our workforce of what this risk means for them,” he said.

“We will continue to liaise with the Policing Board, the UK Government and partners as we develop our response to this.

“The safety and welfare of our officers and staff remains my top priority.”

The comments were made at a press conference held at PSNI headquarters in Belfast on Monday evening.

Responding to the comments, the Chair of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland, Liam Kelly, urged all police officers and staff to exercise maximum vigilance.

Mr Kelly said: “Since this major data breach, and subsequent breach, the PSNI was operating on a working hypothesis that the information on all police officers and staff would end up in the hands of dissidents and organised criminals.

“The Chief Constable’s announcement therefore comes as no great surprise. However, it makes it all the more imperative for each and every colleague to exercise maximum vigilance. We must do all we can to frustrate and prevent attacks on our colleagues and their families.

“Our men and women are resilient and resourceful. They must call on all their training and professionalism to counter this ugly consequence of a monumental data breach.

“Even though we believed from the outset the data would find its way into the hands of people intent on murdering or maiming our colleagues, it is obviously a deeply worrying development,” he added.

“We have to be strong and determined to do everything we can to minimise risk and that means varying the routes we take to and from work, changing routines and re-assessing our personal security both on and off duty.

“We can thwart the consequences of the violent dissident threat and rhetoric, but it will require an all-out effort by each and every one of us.”

DUP South Antrim MLA Trevor Clarke also commented that there had been a “sense of inevitability that the data in question would fall into the hands of dissident republicans and other criminal elements.”

He added that the loyalty of police staff still showing up to work must be repaid by PSNI leadership.

“Police officers and staff are still coming to terms with the fallout from this incident, not just professionally but in their personal lives. It is testament to their dedication and fortitude that the Chief Constable has indicated there is no evidence of an exodus from the organisation to date.

The PSNI leadership must repay that loyalty. It must restore trust. Most importantly, no stone must be left unturned in seeking answers as to why these events were allowed to happen.’’

The press conference comes after a sensitive document at the centre of the data breach scandal was posted on a wall facing a Sinn Fein office in west Belfast on Monday.

Constable Byrne said the incident was “the first indication” that the document had fallen into the hands of dissidents.

The party’s policing spokesperson, Gerry Kelly MLA, described the incident which happened overnight as “sinister”.

The PSNI is facing a deepening crisis after a vast bank of ultra-sensitive data relating to its 9,300 officers and staff was accidentally published on a website.

The data breach, released via the PSNI in a Freedom of Information (FoI) response, mistakenly published the names, ranks, locations and other personal data of every serving police officer and civilian employees.