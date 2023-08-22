PSNI data breach: Who is Pete O’Doherty? City of London Assistant Commissioner tasked with leading review

Following news the Policing Board has launched an independent review into the catastrophic PSNI data breach which exposed details about all its serving staff members, the organisation also confirmed it will be led by Assistant Commissioner Pete O’Doherty.

Here we take a look at the man who will be leading the review into one of the UK’s biggest data incidents:

A graduate of the University of Nottingham with a degree in Mathematics and Computer Science, AC O’Doherty is an experienced police officer, who has held several roles in his policing career since joining City of London Police in 2005 where he spent two years as a Constable.

In 2007, he was promoted within the force to the role of Detective Constable with a specialism in specialist crime, a role he held until 2013.

He then was promoted to Detective Superintendent and Director of Action Fraud and the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau, before being elevated again to a further role as ICT Transformation Programme Director for National Fraud and Cyber Reporting.

From 2016 to 2017, he briefly left City of London Police to head up the operations of the Metropolitan Police in Newham, before returning to City of London as Detective Superintendent and Head of Crime within the force.

In 2018 he won the International Association of Chief’s of Police prestigious “40 under 40” award for his work in this field.

In 2019, he briefly joined Thames Valley Police as Assistant Chief Constable where he was tasked with looking after Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime before returning to City of London Police in January 2022 as Assistant Commissioner – his current role.

In an interview earlier this year, AC O’Doherty described the threat of cyber crime and threat as “huge, complex and growing.”

"Today we know that much of our lives is largely online. There are 25 billion devices currently connected to the internet and this is predicted to be as high as 125 billion in the next five years,” he said.

“The Internet of Things means you can control everything from your fridge to your security system from an app on your phone.”

A frequent face at cyber and security conferences, he recently was listed as a speaker the International Cyber Expo in London.