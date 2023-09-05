PSNI data breaches could cost up to £240m as Tory MP likens debacle to Mr Bean sketch

Chris Todd, Assistant Chief Constable, Police Service of Northern Ireland, answering questions in front of the Northern Ireland Affairs Select Committee in the House of Commons, London (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd has said the data breach crisis could cost the police service up to £240m – as a Conservative MP likened recent cock-ups to something out of Mr Bean.

At an NI Affairs Committee meeting, where exchanges were tense at times, ACC Todd was challenged about several recent data breaches which have placed officers and staff at risk.

A major incident involved details of 9,500 PSNI officers and staff being released into the public domain while another led to a police officer's laptop and notebook falling from the roof of a moving vehicle on the M2 motorway.

"This just smacks of incompetence" - PSNI ACC Chris Todd is grilled at NI Affairs Committee

ACC Todd was asked “why on earth” there were no password protections on data relating to around 9,500 police officers and staff.

The system was accessed by authorised and qualified personnel, ACC Todd explained, and the review team will examine the issue of password protection.

ACC Todd acknowledged that four or five people would have viewed the Freedom of Information response which led to the data breach.

Having initially identified it as a “human error”, he now accepts there were “systems and processes errors” that need to be addressed “and that has been done”.

Committee Chair Simon Hoare said it “smacked of incompetence” that nobody had noticed how large the file was whenever the original request would’ve fit on an A4 page.

He pressed ACC Todd on whether it was done deliberately, but the PSNI officer was forthright in refuting that suggestion and would’ve required a “conspiracy across a number of people”.

ACC Todd said there have been 3,954 referrals to the “emergency threat assessment group” over concerns relating to data protection and about 857 of those were assessed as cases which would have to be quickly dealt with.

Catholic PSNI officers ‘urged to bring weapons to Mass’ after data breach

Mr Hoare said that given the history of Northern Ireland the PSNI should need no lessons on the need for data protection and yet it has appeared to be “rather cavalier regards to data”.

The Conservative MP likened repeated data breaches in the PSNI to something out of Mr Bean, adding that the public are right to be worried.

Litigation facing the PSNI could cost £115-180m, ACC Todd told the committee, along with up to £37m to provide greater protection for staff.

When Mr Hoare said that could be “unexpected expenditure” of up £240m at a time when the PSNI is facing financial pressures, ACC Todd agreed.

In terms of resignations, ACC Todd said they have not risen but 54 people currently off sick cited the data breach.

Earlier at the meeting, when asked about numbers of officers who have left the force, Supt Gerry Murray, Chairperson of the Catholic Police Guild of Northern Ireland said he’s aware of one officer who has resigned from their membership.

Catholic officers have left their homes to live with family members, he said, and it is difficult to predict retention levels moving forward as “getting over it may take years”.

PSNI chief constable Simon Byrne resigns with immediate effect

Asked whether officers from a Catholic background will be disproportionately affected, Supt Murray said they tend to be targeted more often by individuals who seek to “undermine the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement”.

DUP MP Carla Lockhart asked if nationalist leaders are “creating a narrative that stops people from a Catholic background actually joining the PSNI?”

Supt Murray said he believes it is a “defining moment for policing in Northern Ireland” and nationalist and republican politicians have to “step up to the mark”.

He added: “And also, other politicians, what we need in Northern Ireland is, there is a small minority of people who wish to push us back. There is sufficient people who are influencers, who are negotiators, who are politicians, who can bring this forward if they’re prepared to stand up and speak out.”

Nationalists and republican politicians should be supporting, not only police and police staff, but families who are living in areas where they may be susceptible, Supt Murray said.

ACC Todd said the data is in the hands of dissident republicans and likely to be used to “threaten, intimidate and attack us” and the PSNI will seek to disrupt them, resulting in six arrests thus far, which has had a “chilling effect” on those determined to cause harm.

Mr Hoare asked if loyalist paramilitaries have as much to gain from the data breach.

In response, ACC Todd said it is the PSNI’s assessment that it is “not just dissident republicans that have shown an interest in this, but, it’s important to highlight that the greatest threat to policing is from those groups”.