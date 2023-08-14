PSNI data leak document posted on wall opposite Sinn Fein office along with ‘sinister’ threat

A sensitive document at the centre of a major PSNI data breach scandal has been posted on a wall facing a Sinn Fein office in west Belfast.

The party’s policing spokesperson, Gerry Kelly MLA, described the incident which happened overnight as “sinister”.

He said the document was placed across from the Falls Road – with the names of the officers removed – alongside a photo of himself and a threatening message.

“This is a very obvious attempt by dissident republicans to intimidate me," Mr Kelly said.

"Even more sinister, this is a very public indication that the dissidents do have access to the sensitive information in the data leak document, it, therefore represents a very real threat to the officers, and the civilian staff involved.

"I have of course reported this incident to the PSNI and I would appeal to anyone with information to bring that information forward."

The policing board member said Sinn Féin represents “the vast majority” of people in the nationalist community and “will certainly not be intimidated by dissident groups who have virtually no support and who offer nothing but disruption and threats in an attempt to make themselves relevant.”

"They should disband and end their anti-community activities.," he added.

The PSNI confirmed it is aware that redacted information has allegedly been posted on the wall.

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said: “We have commenced an investigation into this matter.

“From the outset we have been planning for this potential development and that plan is now being put into place.

"We recognise the impact this may have on our officers, staff and their families and additional security and reassurance patrols have already been implemented across Northern Ireland as part of our organisational response.

“The safety and welfare of our officers and staff remains our priority and we have reminded them of their personal safety and security both on and off duty.”