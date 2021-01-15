PSNI defends attending Belfast wake to enforce Covid regulations

The PSNI has defended attending a wake in west Belfast to enforce Covid-19 regulations.

Around six police Land Rovers and two unmarked vehicles were at the scene on Cullingtree Road on Thursday evening.

Under the current Covid-19 regulations, no mixing of households in private dwellings or gardens is permitted.

Commenting on Thursday’s incident Chief Inspector Christian Bradley explained that officers noted a number of people congregating at a property on Cullingtree Road while out on patrol.

Officers then called at the property and spoke to family members who explained they were holding a wake.

“In keeping with our ongoing approach, officers explained the health protection regulations and the law, and a number of non-family members left the property with no further police action required,” he added.

“We understand and sympathise that when a loved one dies it is a very traumatic and sad time, and that a funeral and wake is part of the grieving process and allows people to say their goodbyes and pay their respects.

“However, it is essential that everyone respects the current health and current legislation.”

On Thursday Chief Constable Simon Byrne said the PSNI continues to issue in the region of 40 penalty notices a day.

He warned that if people continue to flout restrictions, they can expect “firm and swift enforcement”.

“We won’t turn a blind eye when people break the rules,” he said.