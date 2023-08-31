PSNI detected top speed of 140mph last year while insurance offences rose by 11%

Statistics released by NISRA also showed a decrease in mobile phone offences.

A motorist on the M1 near Craigavon was detected travelling at 140mph

The highest speed detected by the PSNI last year was 140mph while insurance offences accounted for almost a fifth of road traffic offences, new data has shown.

Statistics released by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) on Thursday revealed a slight increase in speeding offences, with insurance offences now making up the largest group.

One motorist on the M1 near Craigavon, Co Armagh was detected travelling at 140mph, the highest speed recorded by police over the last 12 months.

Belfast City district saw the highest number of offences in the last year (8,147), while outside the city Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon was highest with 5,672.

Ards and North Down recorded the lowest number of offences with 2,115.

Overall, there was a 9% increase on the number of endorsable tickets issued over the last 12 months, with 7,310 of those for insurance offences.

That figure marked an increase of 11% from 2022-23, while insurance offences made up the largest share of total offences at 18%.

Speeding accounted for 16% of all offences, a slight increase of 4% on the previous year’s figures, while the statistics also showed that in the last 12 months, the NI Road Safety Partnership had detected 10 times as many speeding offences as the PSNI.

The data showed mobile phone offences had decreased by 16% from the previous year with 318 detected over the past 12 months.

Almost half of those detected for mobile phone offences were aged between 30-49, while almost a quarter of detections among female motorists were for speeding.

Two fifths of those detected for insurance offences were aged under 30.

Overall, 33,502 of the detections were male offenders, while females accounted for 8,042.

All offences were dealt with by means of a fixed penalty notice, speed awareness course or referral for prosecution.