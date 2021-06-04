PSNI detective rules out paramilitary role in Lisa Dorrian murder

A detective heading the investigation into the disappearance of Bangor woman Lisa Dorrian has ruled out paramilitary involvement.

PSNI Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy made the comments in an interview with UTV.

The 25-year-old from Bangor disappeared from a campsite in Ballyhalbert 16 years ago, with her body remaining hidden ever since.

“I’m really satisfied from looking at all the material over the past 16 years that there was no paramilitary involvement whatsoever,” Det Supt Murphy said.

“So if anyone feels the fear from the spectre of paramilitary involvement in this investigation in any way shape or form, they can now set that to one side.”

It comes as new searches by the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team at the Clay Pits in Ballyhalbert found no evidence.

Det Supt Murphy added that while he can’t provide an amnesty from prosecution in exchange for information, he could allow for information to be disclosed anonymously.

"I can’t create amnesties for individuals to tell me about involvement in criminal offences and then guarantee they won't be prosecuted, but what I can do is to create opportunities for those people who have information and want to unburden themselves of it by bringing that information to my team confidentially, privately and with no risk.”

Lisa’s sisters Joanne and Michelle spoke of the pain after the latest searches ended without success, and called again for anyone with information to come forward.

Joanne said: “The person who hid Lisa’s body but played no part in her murder...come and tell us where she is, that’s all we need from them, is a place.”

Michelle said she believed the trauma experienced by the family had also led to the early death of their mother Pat.

“My mum would still be here if Lisa was here,” she said.

"This is what caused my mum to die. We know ourselves, that’s totally unimaginable because we have children ourselves.”

Asked how the family have managed to keep their spirit, Joanne said: “We’re just always driven by the love that we have for Lisa. So whenever we think that we don’t want to get up out of bed one day or we don’t want to just face the day, then you just remember that you’re doing it for her, this is for Lisa.”