PSNI developing AI-controlled border surveillance as part of EU-funded project

The PSNI is involved in the development of an AI (Artificial Intelligence) controlled border surveillance system as part of an experimental EU-funded research project.

The ‘Roborder’ project aims to develop “a fully-functional autonomous border surveillance system”, and involves research institutions, defence companies, and the police or border agencies from other European states.

The technology will be used to identify and track illegal activities, including unauthorised sea or land border crossings, organised crime activity in remote border areas, and marine pollution detection, according to their website. The PSNI, Roborder, and a spokesperson for the European Commission all stated that the research followed the highest ethical and legal standards.

The PSNI’s involvement was uncovered by freelance journalist Luke Butterly and reported by investigative website The Detail.

A developer for the project previously explained the technologies to The Intercept news website, stating that “the robots will be able to identify humans and independently decide whether they represent a threat. If they determine that you may have committed a crime, they will notify border police.”

PSNI staff sit on the Project Management Board, the main decision making body, as well as Roborder’s Security Advisory Board.

The project, which began in 2017 and is due to end in August 2021, received 90% of its €8.9million budget from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 investment programme, under the ‘Border Security: autonomous systems and control systems’ funding stream.

The PSNI has participated in 31 different EU-funded security projects since 2009 according to Open Security Data Europe. This is substantially more than the gardai or any other UK police force, for which the PSNI has received over €5.25m in total.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said that involvement in Roborder “gives the police service access to leading European research institutes and organisations enabling us to strategically plan for how these future systems may form part of the delivery of our services to the public".

The PSNI added: “It also allows us to participate in state-of-the-art research, with multiple organisations, allowing us to improve our professional development. To date our work has mainly focused on providing non-technical advice to research partners, for example, on how the products developed may be used.”

The PSNI has used drones within Northern Ireland since 2013. They were originally purchased as part of preparations for the G8 summit held in Enniskillen, to combat large-scale protests, which did not materialise.

The PSNI had used drones 372 times across Northern Ireland from June 2013 – March 2019, not including the "covert" use of drones, according to the BBC.

At the time of the PSNI request for use of drones in 2013, a Westminster parliamentary group called the deployment of this technology in Northern Ireland ‘significant’ and cautioned that the use of drones shouldn’t fall into the same ‘accountability gap’ as other covert policing operations in Northern Ireland.

The Northern Ireland Policing Board (NIPB) has previously looked in-depth into the issue of PSNI use of drones, including in its 2015 human rights report. Issues raised by board members include human rights implications, the use of drones for covert surveillance, data privacy, and that ‘the perceived increase in the use of surveillance has become a cause for concern for many stakeholders’.

In relation to Roborder, a NIPB spokesperson said “the board is not routinely advised of EU Research projects that the PSNI are partner to.

“In the use of small unmanned aircraft (SUA) the PSNI must fully meet ECHR requirements and report to the board accordingly. There have been no reports to the board to date regarding the use of SUA by PSNI in support of ‘Roborder’. SUA use by the PSNI is reviewed and reported on in the board’s Human Rights Advisor’s Annual Report.”

PSNI listed activities in the Roborder project involve participation in various work programmes, including ‘user requirements and pilot test cases’, ‘detection and identification of border-related threats’, and ‘demonstrations and evaluation’ in evaluating prototypes. The EU contributed €217,500 to the PSNI for their involvement in the project.

Information on the project’s website includes information on a number of pilot case studies, including along the Irish border, and others in Greece, Bulgaria-Turkey and Italy.

However, the pilot in Northern Ireland – which was to have law enforcement authorities from Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland “deploy Roborder technologies in order to undertake improved surveillance operations for criminal activities recognition” did not take place.

Roborder’s technical manager Konstantinos Ioannidis told The Detail that a pilot simulating conditions similar to those in the Northern Ireland case study will instead take place at a different location in the future. Mr Ioannidis said that a number of demonstrations – delayed due to the pandemic – are yet to be carried out.