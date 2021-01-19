PSNI dish out almost 300 more Covid notices in week

The PSNI has issued almost 300 Covid-related notices in the past seven days up to midnight on Sunday, new figures show.

Police have been given wide-ranging powers to enforce coronavirus regulations and prevent the virus spread.

The PSNI has been keen to stress its officers will approach, engage, explain and inform before carrying out enforcement. Senior officers, however, have vowed they would not "shy away" from taking action.

In the past seven days up to midnight on Sunday another 297 Covid notices have been issued.

Since the outbreak in March, a total of 2,101 Cov1 penalty notices were issued to individuals. These can be served for a number of reasons, such as indoor or outdoor gatherings found to be in breach of the permitted maximum number of people.

Originally a £60 penalty, Cov1 notices were replaced by Cov4 notices on November 12, with fines starting at £200. This amount can be reduced to £100 if paid within 14 days.

From November 12 to midnight on January 17, 2,159 Cov4 notices were handed out. This means a total of 4,260 Cov1/Cov4 notices have been issued since the start of the pandemic in Northern Ireland.

Cov2 notices, prohibition notices issued to commercial premises or private dwellings holding gatherings in breach of restrictions, have been issued to 196 businesses and 924 private residences.

Some 57 Cov5 fines have been issued to businesses found to in breach of the rules, starting at £1,000 to a maximum fine of £10,000.

A total of 55 people have also been fined £1,000 for failing to self-isolate.

Community Resolution Notices (CRNs), essentially warnings for anyone over the age of 10, have also been issued to 1,825 people for Covid-related reasons.

In terms of council area, Belfast has seen the most fines and notices handed out, with a total of 3624. The majority of this total is made up of Cov1 and Cov4 notices, along with 623 CRNs.

Lisburn and Castlereagh has seen the least, with a total of 177 notices have been issued.