PSNI drive to recruit more media staff ‘a strange move’

MLA reveals force has one employee in communications for every 100 police officers

A Policing Board member has questioned the need for the PSNI to continue to recruit civilian employees to the force’s media department after it was revealed there is one employee working in communications for every 100 police officers.

DUP MLA Trevor Clarke asked why the organisation was advertising for further staff when it already had 62 people working in its strategic communications and engagement (SCE) department at a time when the force is under pressure to make cuts.

Last week the PSNI advertised for the post of deputy director of strategic communications and engagement.

The advert stated that the successful candidate “will have overall responsibility for 64 staff” working in the communications department of the PSNI.

The South Antrim MLA said: “This is yet another strange move from the PSNI from which, unfortunately, the public will reap no benefit. I’m sure I’d be forgiven for saying they are developing an industry for themselves, while wasting vital public funds.

“Even with a soon-to-be communications team of 63 staff, that’s almost one for every 100 serving police officers.

“The only real way the PSNI can regain the confidence of the public will be by action on the ground, fair and balanced policing, and a reduction in crime statistics,” he said.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said there were presently 62 staff in the SCE department, with a small number of current vacancies. The figure, reported by The Sunday Times, includes six placement students with 22 staff in the press office while there are a further 10 employees working on print, publishing and design, and seven on social media and digital communications.

By comparison An Garda Siochana has 30 people assigned to its media unit. The overall strength of the Irish police force is 14,412 members while the PSNI’s is currently 6,957.

Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton defended the staffing of the SCE unit.

“The case for this change was supported by a range of internal and external plans and strategies which set out the ambition and requirements of policing in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“One of these was a 2019 review of the organisation’s corporation communications structures, activities and performance conducted by PricewaterhouseCooper. This review recommended significant modernisation to effectively accommodate the communications requirements of police in a digital world.

“SCE department contains a broad range of specialist and support staff, not all of whom are focused on traditional communications,” he said.

“[They include] the public affairs function, and the printing and graphics units, who design and print everything from crime prevention leaflets and corporate newsletters to the fixed penalty notices used by operational officers.”