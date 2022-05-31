PSNI fails to meet target to answer 90% of 999 calls in under 10 seconds, new figures reveal

PSNI'S ACC Alan Todd says the PSNI will work with its key partners to improve the emergency call response (PA).

The PSNI is answering 76% of 999 calls into the service in under 10 seconds, according to figures released by the Home Office.

The 999 Performance Data for police forces show only one group in the UK is meeting a target to answer 90% of 999 calls in under 10 seconds.

Avon and Somerset Police was the only force to meet the standard, according to the statistics released for the first time by the Government.

Forty-three forces failed to meet it over the six months from November 2021 to April 2022.

The PSNI receives over 193,000 calls per year and the data showed the organisation answers those calls within 9.7 seconds on average within that period.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd from the PSNI said: “Behind every call is someone who needs the help of police in an emergency or at a time of need and therefore, our aim is to answer each call as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“The 999 Performance Data is helping policing understand the experience of the public from their point of view from the moment they dial 999.

“We know that there are sometimes lag times in connecting calls to the police and these vary across the country, however this isn’t for a member of public to resolve, it is for us within policing to look at our infrastructure and work with our key partners to improve the experience of a member of public calling 999.

We know there are always improvements that can be made and we will continue to support BT and work together to be as efficient as possible in our call response time and improve the overall experience for members of the public calling 999.

“This data will inform and strengthen our work to further improve the speed of the service provided to the public.”

Overall according to the figures throughout the UK, 71% of 999 calls were answered within 10 seconds.

Humberside Police recorded the worst response time, with only 2% of calls answered in under 10 seconds. South Yorkshire Police answered 17%, Durham Police 41%, North Yorkshire 44% and Gloucestershire 49%.

Police Scotland aims to have a mean answering time of under 10 seconds, and recorded 10.1 over the period.

The data only covers 999 calls intended for the police and does not include 999 calls for other emergency services.

Assistant Chief Constable Todd added: “We know that most people will call the police in their time of need, but unfortunately this isn’t always the case with prank calls and inappropriate use of the system.

“My message to the public is always call 999 if a serious offence is in progress or has just been committed; if there is a threat to someone’s life, or they are in immediate danger or harm, or if property is in danger of being damaged; or if a serious disruption to the public is likely.

“If it is less urgent, and a police matter and you are able to, you can report this via our online reporting form on our website or by dialling 101.”