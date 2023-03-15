PSNI forked out £1.8m paying suspended officers in five years

Latest figures available, for the 2021/22 financial year, show that a total of £516,432 was spent on 35 officers who were suspended on paid leave

The amount spent by the PSNI paying officers while they have been suspended has increased by 55% in recent years and totals more than £1.8m, it has emerged.

It comes after former Justice Minister Naomi Long said earlier this year that the practice of suspending officers on full pay during misconduct hearings should be reviewed.

Latest figures available, for the 2021/22 financial year, show that a total of £516,432 was spent on 35 officers who were suspended on paid leave — up from 2017/18's total of £333,416. From 2017/18 to 2021/22, a total of £1,860,592 was spent in this area.

All 35 suspended officers were subsequently dismissed. Some 27 were constables, seven were sergeants and one was an inspector.

Alliance Party Policing Board member Nuala McAllister said there needs to be a review of PSNI officers being suspended on full pay, given the amount of public money spent and the number of cases which have come to light in recent times.

“It is also concerning to see the amount of time it takes to deal with misconduct cases, while ensuring due process is followed,” she added.

“It is vital the public has confidence in the police and in order to do that, we need to uphold the highest standards.”

Earlier this week, it came to light that the PSNI is still dealing with some misconduct cases dating back several years.

The PSNI is currently dealing with 74 cases of alleged sexual or domestic misconduct relating to officers. Of these cases, five of these were initiated before 2020, with another dating back to October 2017.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne stressed that there has been an increase in the use of “special case” misconduct hearings over the last 12 months in order to deal with cases more swiftly.

“We understand the importance of timely investigations and misconduct processes in maintaining public confidence and minimising the impact on police officers, particularly in cases where allegations concern sexual or domestic misconduct,” Mr Byrne said.

“It is worth pointing out that such investigations may also be carried out by the Police Ombudsman’s Office.

“In many cases a criminal investigation will precede the misconduct matters and Professional Standards will be relying on a decision from the Public Prosecution Service to advance the case.

Mr Byrne said the PSNI’s Professional Standards Department was undergoing a continuous improvement programme “against the reality of the organisation’s budgetary position”.

In July of last year, PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton — who has oversight of cases where officers are accused of committing gross misconduct — explained why officers are suspended on full pay while being investigated.

“The conduct regulations don't allow for suspension without pay,” he said.

“If gross misconduct has been assessed by the appropriate authority and this is very highly regulated, then I have to make a consideration around one of three things.

“One is to leave the officer in the post that they are currently carrying out. Quite often to do that, we would argue it would undermine public confidence and also might allow a furtherance of behaviour.

“It could also expose the officer to more allegations as well. So the next consideration then is suspension or repositioning and repositioning is as an alternative to suspension.

“In looking at suspension, you look at the seriousness of the offence, then we have to consider whether or not repositioning is appropriate.”

Police misconduct within the PSNI has been in the spotlight recently following a series of damaging episodes uncovered in the media.

These include the case of civilian PSNI employee Sinead McGrotty, who said she was subjected to touching and inappropriate comments from a male detective constable for several years.

She raised this issue with her bosses and Ronan Sharkie, the detective constable in question, subsequently accepted one allegation of inappropriate touching and received a fine. Ms McGrotty's other allegations were not considered by the disciplinary panel.

Other cases covered in the media include revelations of officers exchanging sexist, racist and pornographic Whatsapp messages, including messages featuring image of sex toys that were photo-shopped on to the faces of female colleagues.

Another case involved serving officers sharing pictures of someone who had taken their own life.

These revelations resulted in a review into PSNI professional standards being launched by the Policing Board.

Published in November of last year, the review made six recommendations for improving the standards of behaviour within the PSNI.

These included: continually reviewing the organisation's code of ethics to identify improvements; exploring holding misconduct hearings in public; more use of ‘Regulation 13’, which allows for the chief constable to dismiss, at any time, a probationary officer if he/she is deemed to be unfit, physically or mentally, to perform their duties.

Another recommendation was that the PSNI should review and update its policies in relation to whistleblowing, vetting, sexual misconduct and abuse of position for sexual purposes.

Deputy Chief Constable Mark Hamilton said: “The decision to suspend an officer on full pay is only taken in exceptional circumstances after all other options, including alternative duties, have been considered and is taken within the regulatory framework within Police (Conduct) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2016."