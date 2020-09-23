PSNI gear up for dissident protest at Maghaberry Prison

Naomi Long said it was hugely important that we keep Covid out of the prison (Michael Cooper/PA)

The PSNI is preparing to police a demonstration outside Maghaberry Prison supporting dissident republicans who are refusing food.

Justice Minister Naomi Long said inmates had taken the action in response to the removal of a prisoner for medical treatment who went through the normal coronavirus-checking procedure of entering isolation on his return to the jail.

"We put the safety of our prisoners and prison staff at the forefront of all we do," she added.

"It is hugely important that we keep Covid out of the prison."

Ms Long said 1,000 prisoners had gone through the admissions process. Only one has tested positive for Covid-19.

She also told the Assembly she was aware of plans to hold a demonstration outside the high-security prison in Co Antrim on Saturday.

"We have been liaising with the PSNI to ensure that is handled in an appropriate way," the minister explained

"The focus will be on ensuring that public order and life is protected throughout all stages of any protest."