PSNI given extra time to question nine arrested in New IRA probe

Seven men and two women are being questioned about terrorist activity (Niall Carson/PA)

Police have been given an additional three days to question nine people arrested on Thursday as part of a major operation against dissident republicans.

The seven men and two women, aged between 26 and 50, were arrested as part of Operation Arbacia.

After being arrested in counties Londonderry, Tyrone and Armagh, the detainees are being questioned under the Terrorism Act in connection with an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA.

Crime Operations Assistant Chief Constable Barbara Gray said: "They will remain in Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where they will continue to be questioned on suspicion of a wide range of terrorist activity.”

In the Republic of Ireland, Gardai carried out six searches in Dublin, Laois, Cork and Kerry as part of the investigation.