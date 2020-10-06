PSNI going on e-bike patrol and they can hit 15 mph

The PSNI has launched an initiative that will see e-bikes used to police some areas of Northern Ireland.

Twelve new e-bikes have been delivered to officers in east Belfast, Newtownabbey, Bangor and Londonderry as part of the initiative, which will see the bikes tested on daily patrols in areas that are not easily accessed by vehicles.

The e-bikes feature a police livery and have a maximum power output of 250 watts and police warning light systems.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd said: "We are keen to see how this equipment can help deliver more accessible and responsive policing within communities, reduce our corporate carbon footprint and improve the health and wellbeing of our officers.

Strandtown Neighbour Policing Team Officer Clare Douglas in Victoria Park in Belfast with a new electric bicycle. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

"Some members of the Neighbourhood Policing Teams in East Belfast have already used e-bikes on a trial basis and initial feedback has been hugely positive. They have found using the e-bikes has created more opportunities to engage with the public, detect crime and address anti-social behaviour."

Neighbour Policing Team Officers riding the new electric bicycles across the Sam Thompson Bridge in Belfast. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The e-bikes also allow officers to cover a much greater distance, nearly doubling the area patrolled and responding faster than when traditional bikes are used. "If the pilot project is successful, we will certainly look at other areas which we believe could benefit from the roll-out of this new technology.” Assistant Chief Constable Todd said.

PSNI launch pilot ebike initiative. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The new Merida Espresso 400 & 700 bikes being users are similar in appearance to police specification mountain bikes, are capable of 15.5 mph, and are fitted with motors that output 250 Watt capable of 15.5mph/25kph.