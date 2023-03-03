PSNI granted more time to question two men in connection to DCI Caldwell’s attempted murder investigation

Detectives have been granted more time to question two men arrested in connection with Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell’s attempted murder investigation.

A court in Belfast has granted an extension to detain a 33-year-old suspect until 6pm on Sunday (March 5).

An extension was also granted to extend the detention of a 57-year-old man until 10pm this Sunday.

Both men remain in custody in the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station.

DCI Caldwell remains in a critical but stable condition at Altnagelvin Hospital.

He was shot multiple times in front of his young outside an Omagh sports centre on Wednesday, February 22.

There has also been condemnation after the political wing of the New IRA called the gunmen who attempted to murder the senior police officer “republican revolutionaries”.

Detectives claim the attack was a joint enterprise with New IRA gunmen carrying out the shooting assisted by criminals from the Protestant community who provided weapons and targeting information.

Major Investigation Team detectives continue to ask for the public’s help and would appeal to witnesses or those with information to get in touch by calling 101.

Detectives are also highlighting a reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers, who are a charity and independent of the police.

The reward is offered for information given directly to Crimestoppers that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for John’s attempted murder. Contact the charity anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Information, including photos, CCTV and dash-cam footage, can also be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23S03-PO1