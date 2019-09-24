PSNI 'had gun details' two weeks before murder of Jock Davison

The PSNI had information suggesting there was a gun at an address in the Markets area of south Belfast a fortnight before former IRA commander Jock Davison was shot dead in 2015

The PSNI had information suggesting there was a gun at an address in the Markets area of south Belfast a fortnight before former IRA commander Jock Davison was shot dead in 2015.

The Irish News yesterday reported that the Police Ombudsman has recommended disciplinary proceedings after an investigation found that "police failed to take proper and appropriate action" after receiving an anonymous tip-off.

Mr Davison was shot dead on Welsh Street as he walked to work. Kevin McGuigan, the former IRA member who allegedly pulled the trigger, was himself gunned down in a retaliatory attack outside his Short Strand home three months later.

After Mr Davison's murder, his father Jimmy was informed by the Police Ombudsman's office that it was holding an investigation after a referral by the then PSNI Chief Constable Sir George Hamilton.

Anonymous information passed onto police had suggested a gun was being stored at an address in the Markets area "two weeks before the death of your son, Gerard, in the same area".

The newspaper reported that Mr Davison has been told that police had "failed to take proper and appropriate action" stemming from a "failure to properly progress an intelligence submission".

The ombudsman's office said it was impossible to establish if there had been a gun at the address and, if one had been there, whether it was connected to the killing.

The PSNI said it would "carefully consider the findings and disciplinary recommendations and take action where appropriate."