PSNI has not seen a ‘heightened’ threat of violence from loyalist terror groups, says Simon Byrne

Chief Constable Simon Byrne has said there is no heightened threat of violence from within the loyalist community following the recent political tensions.

Concerns regarding a return to violence in Northern Ireland have been raised following recent comments by loyalist terror groups.

A letter was issued via the Loyalist Community Council (LCC) last week, which questioned the continuation of the 1994 ceasefire over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The LCC is an umbrella group which represents the views of the UVF, UDA and RHC.

Tensions have also been raised in light of recent suggestions by the Taoiseach Micheál Martin for joint responsibility from the Republic of Ireland with Westminster, if the devolution fails at Stormont.

In a meeting with the Policing Board in Belfast today, Mr Byrne responded to a number of questions regarding recent tensions from UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt and Sinn Fein’s Gerry Kelly.

At present, the Chief Constable believes that there is no rise in the threat of violence.

“We have not, to date, seen any corroboration of a heightened threat of violence and disorder from loyalist paramilitaries,” stated Mr Byrne.

“We are conscious that tensions are higher, it would be foolish to sit and pretend that nothing has changed, that is self-evident.

“We don’t assess in the short-term, imminent capacity and capability to carry out some of the planned attacks that have been talked about in the media.”

Mr Byrne also called for care when discussing recent controversies and concerns about a return to violence in light of loyalist concerns.

“I am also conscious that we don’t want to, as the police service, to talk up the rhetoric to heighten people’s anxiety and undermine the confidence we should expect, that we have got plans and preparations to deal with any shift in paramilitary response and activity,” Mr Byrne said.

Mr Nesbitt asked the Chief Constable about the capabilities of the police force if there were to be a violent response by loyalist paramilitaries.

Mr Byrne detailed the efforts of Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan, to ensure security and safety in the community.

“In terms of what we are doing to address the overlap between terrorism from a prescribed organisation and criminal activity, Mark McEwan is London today and tomorrow looking at relationships with the National Crime Agency as just one part of our armoury in terms of using powers and tactics and resource to tackle threats to public safety across the piece,” said Mr Byrne.

“We want to make sure the assets at our disposal are being used to their fullest intent to make sure that we have got foresight of planned campaign if that is what people are intent on doing. But equally about trying to give reassurance to communities and we are not talking up the rhetoric ourselves.”