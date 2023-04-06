PSNI has ‘serious concerns’ over Derry Easter Monday terror trap

PSNI fears disorder aimed at trapping police officers

The PSNI has serious concerns that public disorder is planned for Derry on Easter Monday aimed at trapping police officers.

Around 94 republican parades are expected to take place around Northern Ireland against the backdrop of a severe terror threat.

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton, speaking at a press conference, said displays of paramilitary uniforms and shows of strength are expected in addition to the illegal parades.

"We have very strong intelligence about Londonderry/Derry events on Monday to draw police in and use that as a platform to launch a terror attack," he said.

Derry City & Strabane Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard, said police are aware of two parades scheduled to take place in Derry on Easter Monday – in Rosemount in the morning and in Creggan in the afternoon.

“Organisers of parades are legally required to give formal notification of their intentions ahead of such events,” he said. “Unfortunately, as of today, Thursday, the organisers have not done this. Consequently, both of these events are un-notified and will, therefore, automatically commit criminal offences if they go ahead un-notified.

“We’ve been engaging with key community representatives in advance of both of these events and we encourage the organisers to consider submitting the required documentation to the Parades Commission as there is still time to do so.

“As a police service, we have a professional duty to take steps to prevent offences from occurring, to maintain the peace and keep people safe.

“It is our intention to police these events proportionately on the day. However, if both events are un-notified that will require a larger police presence and operation than had these events been notified and legal.

"An evidence gathering operation will be in place in the city as these events take place, after which we will review any evidence gathered to identify any offences that may be committed.”

The PSNI insists it is prepared for all eventualities as it prepares to embark on Operation Rondoletto during the US President's visit to Belfast.

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said the force has spent weeks planning for the arrival of Joe Biden which is expected on Tuesday evening.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is also expected to touch down the evening before taking part in "a number of events" to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Todd was asked if the historic occasion provides additional motivation for dissident republicans opposed to the peace process.

"We plan for the worst and we hope for the best to be quite frank," he said.

"We will respond to the intelligence as it develops.

"We have no such intelligence."