PSNI have ‘serious concerns’ over potential Derry Easter Monday disorder

PSNI fears disorder aimed at trapping police officers

The PSNI has serious concerns that public disorder is planned to take place in Derry on Easter Monday aimed at trapping police officers.

Around 94 republican parades are expected to take place around Northern Ireland against the backdrop of a severe terror threat.

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton, speaking at a press conference, said displays of paramilitary uniforms and shows of strength are expected in addition to the illegal parades.

"We have very strong intelligence about Londonderry/Derry events on Monday to draw police in and use that as a platform to launch a terror attack," he said.

Derry City & Strabane Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard, said police are aware of two parades scheduled to take place in Derry on Easter Monday – in Rosemount in the morning and in Creggan in the afternoon.

“Organisers of parades are legally required to give formal notification of their intentions ahead of such events,” he said. “Unfortunately, as of today, Thursday, the organisers have not done this. Consequently, both of these events are un-notified and will, therefore, automatically commit criminal offences if they go ahead un-notified.

“We’ve been engaging with key community representatives in advance of both of these events and we encourage the organisers to consider submitting the required documentation to The Parades Commission as there is still time to do so.

“As a police service, we have a professional duty to take steps to prevent offences from occurring, to maintain the peace and keep people safe.

“It is our intention to police these events proportionately on the day. However, if both events are un-notified that will require a larger police presence and operation than had these events been notified and legal.

"An evidence gathering operation will be in place in the city as these events take place, after which we will review any evidence gathered to identify any offences that may be committed.”

More to follow.