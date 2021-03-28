PSNI hit out after recording 'one of the highest ever drink-drive readings in Northern Ireland'

Police in Mid Ulster have hit out after they recorded one of the highest ever alcohol readings in a driver's breath in Northern Ireland at the weekend.

Posting on social media, police said there was a "real sense of anger" over the reading - which could be one of the highest even in the UK.

The incident happened on Saturday night when PSNI officers observed the driver on the Tobermore Road in Magherafelt "weaving like a snake", before coming to a halt in a garden.

Police said the breathalyser couldn't register the alcohol reading of the driver as it was so high and the device has a limit of 220. When tested back in police custody, the driver's sample registered 180. The legal limit is 35.

"It's a miracle that we don't have officers calling at someone's house tonight, to deliver a death message to a family of a loved one who has been mowed down and killed," PSNI Mid Ulster wrote on Facebook.

"Not that the drunk at the wheel of this car seemed to care in the slightest, he was so out of it he'd no concept of what was going on. Meanwhile his passenger could barely contain herself as she roared with laughter like it was all some big joke and wanted to know how she was going to get home.

"An altogether pathetic display from the both of them... 'One hundred and eiiiighttyyyy' might sound great at the darts, not going to be so funny when it's being read out to the judge."