PSNI hit out after vandals target Belfast City Cemetery war graves

A total of 13 headstones at Belfast City Cemetery have been damaged. Credit: Google

Police have hit out after vandals damaged more than a dozen war graves in Belfast City Cemetery.

Headstones at three war graves were damaged on Friday, while a further nine graves were targeted on Monday.

PSNI chief insector Christian Bradly said: "To damage any grave is appalling and I can assure the public that we will conduct a thorough investigation in a bid to bring those responsible before the courts but we need the community to help us.

“I would appeal to anyone with any information that could assist with our investigation to contact police in Woodbourne on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 592 07/10/19."

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.