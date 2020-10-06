PSNI holds five after man shot by crossbow during Donegal kidnap

A man was seriously injured after being shot in the knee with a crossbow during a cross-border abduction over the weekend

Detectives are investigating a series of incidents in Donegal on Sunday, including a vehicle being driven into a house and set alight, a car-ramming, and the false imprisonment of a man in his 30s.

Five people - three men and two women - were last night being questioned by the PSNI after being arrested in Tyrone.

The first incident happened at around 2.30am on Sunday when gardai responded to reports of a Ford Mondeo being rammed several times at Townview Heights in Ballybofey.

As officers examined the car they observed a silver Seat Leon, with a registration of 05-LH-6614, flee from the scene before crossing the border.

Prior to the Seat Leon fleeing, a number of men got out of the car and attacked the Ford Mondeo with iron bars.

Later that morning the Seat Leon was reversed into the wall of a house at Finn View in Lifford, Co Donegal, before being set on fire.

Significant damage was caused to the house, and a homeowner saw three men run away from the property before jumping into a Range Rover.

This property is linked to a female relative of the man abducted later that morning.

At around 11.45am three men arrived at a house at Oak Park, Convoy, Co Donegal, and attacked a man before forcing him into a grey Mercedes Benz C Series.

During the incident the victim was shot in the knee with a crossbow.

It is understood the house belongs to the girlfriend of the assaulted man.

Extensive searches were carried out across the north-western region by gardai and the PSNI.

At around 5.30pm on Sunday gardai were made aware the abducted man had been returned to the house in Convoy.

He was later taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Yesterday evening the PSNI found the Mercedes outside a house at Listymore in Castlederg, Co Tyrone, and five suspects were arrested.

The men arrested are aged 27, 31 and 35, and the women are aged 20 and 30.

They remained in custody last night and an incident room has been set up at Letterkenny Garda Station.

They were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including kidnapping and causing grevious bodily harm with intent.

The car has been seized for technical examination.

Detectives are investigating whether the incident is linked to a dispute between two groups in the Donegal area.

The victim remained in hospital yesterday and had an operation on his leg.

A Garda spokesman said it was appealing for any witnesses to the incident at Oak Park at around 11.45am on Sunday to come forward.

It is also appealing for anyone who may have observed the grey Mercedes Benz C Series, registration 09 MH 17020, to contact officers.