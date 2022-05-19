PSNI identifies man filmed on top of Belfast Glider bus and confirm he is ‘assisting’ police

The PSNI has confirmed a man who was filmed sitting on top of a Translink Glider bus in Belfast has been “identified” and is “assisting” police with their enquiries.

On Wednesday, the PSNI said they were investigating following the emergence of the social media footage.

It shows a male getting on top of the vehicle as it is stopped in the city. Later footage taken by the individual then shows the bus travelling through the city centre while he can be seen waving at members of the public as the bus passes.

Another video shared of the incident has gone viral on the social media platform TikTok, with thousands of views online.

Translink condemned the actions filmed in the video as “extremely reckless and dangerous” and said it “puts lives at risk”.

In a statement on Thursday a PSNI Inspector Roisin Brown said: “West Belfast Neighbourhood Police are investigating a video which was circulated on social media yesterday, Wednesday May 18, involving a Glider bus.

"Police have since identified a male in relation to this video and he is assisting us with our enquiries.

"His behaviour endangered not only himself but other service users, some of whom rely on the Glider as their only means of transport.

"Those who carry out reckless acts like this, which disrupt our community, should consider the potential consequences of their actions.

"Anyone with information which can assist police is asked to contact 101, quoting reference number 566-180522.”