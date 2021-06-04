PSNI in appeal for missing teens Grace Douglas and Corey Lee Marshall

Grace Douglas and Corey Lee Marshall are thought to be together. Pic PSNI

Police are trying to locate two teenagers who are believed to be together.

Both were last seen in Belfast city centre at around 11pm on Thursday.

Grace Douglas, (15) is described as 5ft 4”, slim build, bleached blonde hair with dark roots wearing a maroon hoodie, red t-shirt and grey jogging bottoms.

Corey Lee Marshall, (17) is described as 6ft 2” of slim build, shaved brown hair, wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and white/navy/red Adidas top on.

“If you see anyone matching this description, or you know Grace or Corey and have any information about them please contact us via 101 quoting reference 2141 03/06/21,” police said in a statement.