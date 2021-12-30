PSNI in appeal over three separate vicious assaults

Two men and woman injured after unprovoked attacks this month

Police have appealed for information on assaults on two men and a woman earlier this month, one of which left the victim with a fractured skull.

They happened in Belfast, Londonderry and Strabane.

Police said all appeared to have been random attacks on people as they were making their way home.

Detectives in Belfast are appealing for information and any potential dash cam footage following a serious assault on Great Victoria Street.

The attack occurred on Sunday, December 12.

The victim was left with serious injuries.

The PSNI said: “At approximately 8.30pm a 26-year-old who had been walking in the direction of the Lisburn Road, via Bruce Street, was assaulted by another man.

“The victim was held in a choke hold to the point of unconsciousness and suffered a broken jaw.

“The victim’s girlfriend attempted to intervene and the suspect released the victim before making off along Great Victoria Street.

“The suspect is described as in his mid-20s, of slim build with a dark beard. He was wearing a baseball cap.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area, or may have witnessed the assault take place, or may have dash cam footage which could assist our investigation, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2053 12/12/21.”

The attack in Strabane took place outside licensed premises at Castlefin Road in the early hours of Monday, December 27.

At around 1.15am a young woman was attacked and robbed of her mobile phone while waiting for a lift home after being approached by a group of males, who were aged approximately 18 to 21.

Police said: “Two males that were in the group stood to the victim’s right and it was at this stage that she was aware that she had been struck by someone in close proximity to her.

“The victim was knocked unconscious for an unknown period of time and suffered a minor abrasion above her right eyebrow and a bruise to her right hand.

“An iPhone 11 Pro Max belonging to the victim, midnight green in colour, cannot be accounted for.”

Police in Derry are also appealing for witnesses and information following a serious assault in the early hours of Sunday, December 19.

The 48-year-old male victim suffered a fractured skull, jaw, nose and hip in the unprovoked attack as he was on his way home.

Police said the incident occurred at around 1am near Northland Road’s junction with Northland Avenue.

They urged anyone with information to get in touch.