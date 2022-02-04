PSNI in attendance as man dies suddenly in north Belfast

A man has died “suddenly” in north Belfast on Friday afternoon.

A PSNI spokesperson said the man passed away in the Glenrosa Street area of the city.

They said: “Police are currently at the scene of the sudden death of a man in the Glenrosa Street area of Belfast.

"There are no further details at this time.”

Local DUP councillor Dean McCullough wrote on social media: “Police are at the scene of a serious incident in Glenrosa Street, Tigers Bay. I would appeal to people, particularly young people, to allow them the time and space they need.

“They are there for this incident alone.”

It is understood the man lived locally in the area, with police having been at the scene for a number of hours during the afternoon.

Other emergency services including the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service are also understood to be at the scene of the incident in the Tigers Bay area.

A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “NIAS received a 999 call at 13.18 on reports of an incident in the Glenrosa Street area of Belfast.

"We dispatched two emergency crews and a rapid response paramedic. Nobody was taken from the scene."