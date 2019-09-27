PSNI in Lisburn recover heroin from eight months pregnant woman

The PSNI has recovered heroin in Lisburn from a man and a woman who is eight months pregnant.

Officers said they received a report from CitywatchNI operators that two people were seen entering disabled toilets in Castle Gardens in the city on Thursday.

After police arrived on the scene, they opened the door to the disabled toilet and found two people who were known to the PSNI, including a heavily pregnant woman.

"I think this proves the point and the hold that this horrible drug has on people and the devastation this has on people and the whole community," said a police spokesperson.

"Social services are aware and will look after the welfare of the unborn child and the female involved. Someone was happy to supply this life wrecking drug to a pregnant woman.

"We need information to tackle this horrible problem so anything suspicious that you see please either report it directly to us or via Crimestoppers charity anonymously because if we don’t know this is happening we can’t deal with the problem."

The PSNI said enquiries are ongoing into the incident.