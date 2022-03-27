PSNI in search for teenager believed to have attempted ‘very disturbing’ burglary spree in Bangor

Police are looking for a young man believed to be solely responsible for five reported incidents of possible burglary in Bangor on Saturday night, with one car having items stolen from within it.

Detectives said they are investigating a number of reported incidents which occurred in the Old Windmill Road area of Crawfordsburn in the Co Down region.

Detective Sergeant Shivers said: “In total we have been informed of five incidents at properties in the area on Saturday evening involving, we believe, the same male.

"It was reported that the male entered three of the properties only to be disturbed by residents on each occasion forcing him to flee. In a fourth property, the male has entered a house, taken keys to a car parked outside and attempted to drive it away, but was unable to do so.

"A further report was then received on Sunday morning that a car which had been parked in the Old Windmill Road area had been entered with a number of items stolen from inside.

“This is a very disturbing series of incidents for the residents affected and they have, understandably, been left badly shaken as a result. A description of the male involved is that he was aged in his late teens, had short ginger hair and was wearing a dark coloured hooded top and light grey trousers.”

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and noticed any suspicious activity on Saturday evening or anyone who may have captured dash-cam footage from the area which could assist us with our enquiries to call detectives in Bangor on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1587 26/03/22, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”