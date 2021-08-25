PSNI in south Armagh ‘slow to act’ on drugs scourge: SDLP MLA McNulty

SDLP MLA Justin McNulty has had “frank discussions” with police about tackling drug issues in south Armagh.

it comes following a number of incidents, including a series of car crashes.

Mr McNulty blamed a drugs problem in the area but said some in the community were apprehensive about approaching police and making statements.

“The feeling on the ground is that this anti-community behaviour is being fuelled by the movement and distribution of drugs, so I pressed the police to take firm and decisive action to weed out those responsible for such activities.”

Last week two people were left in hospital after separate hit and runs which police linked.

"The perception on the ground is that authorities have been slow to act, and I was blunt in presenting that view to the police,” added Justin McNulty.

“People in Jonesborough, and indeed across south Armagh, are sick to the back teeth of having their lives continually disrupted by criminal actors.

"There is a real apprehension from members of the local community to be seen to be openly engaging with law enforcement on this issue.

“I totally understand that anxiety, it can be an intimidating prospect when faced with organised crime, but it’s worth pointing out the incredible work being done by local sports clubs, schools, and community organisations to push back against the drug problem plaguing our community.

“With that in mind, I want to appeal to anyone who might have information which can assist the authorities in disrupting and apprehending those responsible to bring it forward – local SDLP representatives can and will facilitate engagement between the community at a grass-roots level and those who are in a position to take these criminals out of our communities, once and for all."

Police have been asked for comment.