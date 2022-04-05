PSNI in west Belfast condemn ‘appalling crimes’ after pensioner burgled twice in two days

The home of a west Belfast pensioner has been targeted by burglars twice in the last two days leaving the woman in her 80s terrified.

The PSNI has condemned the series of incidents as “appalling crimes” that would cause “real shock” to the local community.

Police said the most recent burglary of the home in Bearnagh Drive took place in the early hours of Tuesday, with the intruder ransacking the house and jewellery of great sentimental worth and money stolen.

The previous day the victim’s handbag containing a large sum of money, bank cards and gift vouchers were also taken.

Monday’s incident happened at around 11am, while the latest burglary took place as the elderly woman was sleeping in her bed during the night.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Natalie Ash said: “This intruder made his way into this older woman's home on Monday morning around 11am and made off with her handbag from her living room.

“Following this incident, the woman was sleeping in bed last night and an intruder has again gained entry to the house.

“The bedroom has been ransacked and jewellery stolen which is of great sentimental worth. There were no signs of forced entry to the house and this was reported around 8.15am today.

“We are doing all we can to locate the person or persons responsible and we’d appreciate the input of the local community who may be able to provide some information that could result in an arrest.

“The male suspect for the initial burglary (Monday) is described as being in his 40s with dark hair and wearing a blue jacket. He was seen getting into a small grey/silver car which was heading towards the Andersonstown Road.

“This has been an extremely distressing ordeal for the victim and her daughter who has been supporting her mother during this ordeal.

“Our investigation is underway and we would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have noticed any suspicious activity or this man near the Bearnagh Drive area over recent days, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 240 05/04/22.

“A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.”