PSNI ‘increasingly concerned’ about missing Fermanagh man Bernard Sanke

Police say they are becoming “increasingly concerned” about a 65-year-old Co Fermanagh man who has been missing since Sunday.

Bernard Sanke is from the Lisnaskea are and was last seen having been dropped off at the car park at Tollymore Forest Park near Newcastle in Co Down.

He has been missing since December 5 at around 11.35am.

Before that police said he was seen in Maguiresbridge on Wednesday December 1 at approximately 9am.

A PSNI spokesperson said they are concerned for the man’s welfare and a spokesperson described him as a man “of heavy build, with white hair and beard”.

“He is believed to have been wearing a blue anorak, white T-shirt, and blue jeans. He may have been carrying a brown satchel, black laptop case, and black carrier bag,” they added.

“Anyone with any information about his whereabouts, or who may have seen Mr Sanke, is asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference number 679 of 07/12/21.”