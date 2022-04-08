PSNI ‘increasingly concerned’ for London teenager missing in Belfast

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing teenager, Noorullah Rabani.

The 15-year-old is missing from the Shoot Up Hill area of Camden in London, where he was last seen on April 6.

Police believe Noorullah took a ferry to Belfast and upon his arrival, made his way into the city centre by bus.

Noorullah is of slim build and has black hair. He was last seen wearing light blue denim jeans, grey trainers, a bright blue top with green writing under a black puffer coat with a light coloured fur trim hood.

The PSNI are asking Noorullah, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts, to contact them at Lisburn Road on 101 and quote reference number 60 of 08/04/22.