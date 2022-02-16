PSNI ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing Belfast man Alistair Adair

The PSNI say they are becoming “increasingly concerned” about missing Belfast man Alistair Adair who hasn’t been seen since last month.

The 55-year-old from the south Belfast area was last seen on January 26.

Officers said the man who is of medium build and walks with a distinctive shuffle has previously been located in the Enniskillen and Bangor areas.

He has also been located in various locations in mainland UK and most recently in Southport on Sea, England in January.

Police said a potential sighting of Mr Adair was also made on Wednesday afternoon in the Donard car-park area of Newcastle, walking in the direction of Shimna College.

They have appealed for the public to assist them in finding the man.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Mr Adair is of medium build, walks with a distinctive shuffle and is 5ft 7”. He has grey hair and a beard and is believed to have been wearing black shoes, brown trousers, a long black coat and black beanie.

“Anyone with any information about his whereabouts, or who may have seen Mr Adair, is asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference number 1200 of 11/02/22.”