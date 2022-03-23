PSNI ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing Enniskillen woman Jennifer Dodds (58)

An appeal has been issued to find missing Enniskillen woman Jennifer Dodds, with police becoming “increasingly concerned for her welfare”.

The 58-year-old woman is missing from the Derrygonnelly area and was last seen on Tuesday evening.

According to police, the woman also has links to the Grillagh Way area of Belfast and they have asked anyone who may have seen her to contact the PSNI.

A PSNI spokesperson added: “Ms Dodds is of medium build and 5ft 9”. She has sandy coloured short hair and was last seen wearing a purple coat with black jeans and black trainers.

“Anyone with any information about her whereabouts, or who may have seen Ms Dodds, is asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference number 1987 of 22/03/22.”