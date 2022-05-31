PSNI ‘increasingly concerned’ for whereabouts of missing 16-year-old last seen in north Belfast

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old who was last seen in the north Belfast area on Saturday.

Jolene Clifford was last seen on the Antrim Road and is believed to be in the company of a young female friend.

The girl is described as being approximately 4’ 11’’ tall and of slim build with short cropped hair.

PSNI Inspector Moutray said: “Jolene was last seen wearing a blue coloured track top, grey track bottoms with grey and white trainers.

“We believe that Jolene is in the company of a young female friend and we are appealing for anyone who has any information that can assist us in locating her to please contact 101 quoting reference number 2257 28/05/22.”