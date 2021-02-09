PSNI intervention 'should never have happened', says man arrested at Ormeau Road bookmakers massacre memorial

Mark Sykes survived being shot four times during the attack, which also claimed the life of his 18-year-old brother-in-law Peter Magee (Liam McBurney/PA)

A man arrested at a memorial event to those killed in the 1992 Sean Graham bookmakers massacre has said police intervention "should never have happened".

Mark Sykes, who was shot multiple times during the atrocity, said about 14 people were at the commemoration.

Police have previously said around 30 people had gathered at the memorial on the Ormeau Road in Belfast.

Mr Sykes said he did not think it was in breach of Covid regulations.

"I now know that the regulation is six but there's 25 for funerals.... We had prayers. There was a prayer service going on," he told the BBC.

Five people were shot dead by loyalists in the 1992 gun attack, including Mr Sykes' brother-in-law.

On Saturday night, PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne issued an apology to the families present at the memorial service and said one of the officers present has been suspended over the incident, while another had been re-positioned.

Mr Sykes admitted to swearing at the officer who spoke to him, but insisted was not physically aggressive. He was detained by police at later released.

"I didn't get up on Friday morning to be arrested. I am sure the person who arrested me didn't get up on Friday morning to arrest me," he said.

"But somebody decided to arrest me on Friday and I think we need to get to the bottom of that.

"He went for the handcuffs and pursued me around a vehicle that was parked on the street. I was eventually stopped in among family members and relatives.

"He put the cuffs on. I couldn't move my arms, and they were behind my back and I was put into the back of the [PSNI] car and taken to Musgrave Street [police station]."

"It's obviously been a difficult couple of days for all and it should never have happened."

On Tuesday it emerged that the two young officers present during the memorial event asked for the advice of their sergeant before intervening.

In a statement to the BBC's Nolan Show, the PSNI said: “[The two officers] were a passing police patrol who on seeing the gathering sought advice from their sergeant and were advised to engage with persons present and establish what was happening.

“We have reviewed body worn footage of the event and are confident that the officers assessment of numbers and attendance was accurate.”

Mark Lindsay, chair of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland, said things escalated when the officers approached the gathering after the service.

“Under no circumstances did they go there to cause any hurt or offence, they were simply unaware of it," he said.

He added that both officers were from different community backgrounds - one a Protestant and the other Catholic - and that, as a younger generation, they may not have appreciated the full context of the memorial event.

Asked if he felt the chief constable had apologised, he said: “I think there were comments made that were unfortunate, I think that is certainly the feeling of many people, serving and retired officers, people who have walked in their shoes.

“I have walked in their shoes certainly on many occasions and I know how difficult it is when you’re put into the middle of positions which all of a sudden escalate.

“I think that apologies have come out too soon, apology yes for the hurt, but maybe not apologise until we’re sure of exactly what has happened.”