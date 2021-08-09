Police are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in Maguiresbridge, Co Fermanagh.

At around 1.15pm, the PSNI received a report of a road traffic collision along Main Street in the town.

A male driver of one of the cars involved left the scene, before a further report was received that a man’s body had been discovered a short distance away on the Belfast Road at 1.40pm.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said a post mortem examination will be carried out in due course to determine the cause of death, while police are continuing to conduct enquiries into the full circumstances surrounding the man’s passing.

Anyone with information about the incident or who may have captured dash-cam footage from the area which could assist with police enquiries, has been asked to call officers at Enniskillen on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 983 09/08/21.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

The Belfast Road has been reopened in both directions.